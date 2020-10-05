SLCC students invited to participate in 4th Congressional District debate

By
-
0
United States House of Representatives chamber at the United States Capitol in Washington
Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams faces Republican nominee Burgess Owens for the Utah’s 4th Congressional District seat in Congress. (Wikimedia Commons)

Salt Lake Community College will host Utah’s 4th Congressional District debate, and students may take part in the process by submitting video questions for the candidates.

Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams, a first-term Congressman and former Salt Lake County Mayor, will debate Republican challenger Burgess Owens, a former NFL player for the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, on Oct. 12 at the KSL Broadcast Studio.

The 4th Congressional District includes much of Salt Lake County, a portion of Salt Lake City, and parts of Utah, Juab and Sanpete counties. This race is expected to be a highly politicized “toss-up” race.

Topics for video questions may include COVID-19, the economy, higher education, police brutality, systemic racism, climate change, or anything else that may affect SLCC students or their fellow Utahns.

Guidelines for debate question submissions:

  • Introduce yourself with your name and your role at SLCC. e.g. “I am [name] and I am a [student, staff or faculty member] at Salt Lake Community College …”
  • Pick a quiet place with good lighting; neutral backgrounds are preferred. If using a phone to film, please do so horizontally — with the phone turned sideways — and keep the camera steady.
  • Keep the question around 15 seconds.

Send videos to the Utah Debate Commission by Oct. 7.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here