New SLCCSA president to focus on community, safety

Emily A. Hernandez Alzamora is the newly appointed president of the Salt Lake Community College Student Association for the upcoming academic year. The 19-year-old, bilingual, first-generation college student is currently studying business at SLCC.

The one president and seven vice presidents of SLCCSA play an important role at SLCC. Hernandez Alzamora explained that student government “acts as a bridge between the students and administration by representing and expressing the opinions and interests of Salt Lake Community College students.”

Hernandez Alzamora’s passion for SLCC and the student body compelled her to run for president.

“Students may not know who I am or what my role may be, but there is something special about SLCC that is hard to describe in one sentence, word, or paragraph,” Hernandez Alzamora said. “I know that everyone faces their challenges, but once they come to SLCC, the sense of community is there, and when I did think to run, that’s what I wanted to do.”

Hernandez Alzamora added that during these sensitive times, “I believe supporting each other [we] will be at our greatest.”

One responsibility of the SLCCSA is planning events and promoting student engagement, which Hernandez Alzamora acknowledged will look different this fall.

“First and foremost, we plan to make sure students feel safe on campus and during future events. We are closely following regulations and working with the institution to ensure safety when coming back in the fall of 2020 academic year,” Hernandez Alzamora said.

Being a student advocate is something Hernandez Alzamora feels strongly about. Prior to being elected to her current position, she served as an SLCC student ambassador. In that role, Hernandez Alzamora had the opportunity to reach out to high school students and promote the benefits of attending SLCC.

This year, Hernandez Alzamora, along with the Executive Council, plan to focus on “Resource Advocacy.”

“We know not many students are aware of the many resources available to them and we would like to bring to light the resources we offer and hopefully bring awareness to how and what ways SLCC really cares about the students,” Hernandez Alzamora said.

Serving as a member of the SLCCSA is something Hernandez Alzamora takes great pride in.

“SLCC is the place to be and I am honored to be representing the institution as well as its students,” Hernandez Alzamora said.

After graduating from SLCC this spring, Hernandez Alzamora plans to continue her education in business with the goal of getting into law school to continue helping people throughout her career.