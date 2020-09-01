SLCC student leaders work to build, serve community

Students wanting more involvement at Salt Lake Community College might consider joining SLCC Student Association.

SLCCSA is a student organization composed of self-driven, motivated and spirited leaders whose goal is to represent the voices of SLCC. Members address all student issues and act as a bridge between students and employees through communication and collaboration.

“Students are able to come and gain leadership experience and serve our SLCC community. It is a resource that students can use to come and ask questions, share concerns, how to get involved, or hang out,” said SLCCSA President Emily Hernandez Alzamora.

To be considered for SLCCSA, students must obtain a minimum GPA of 2.5 and enroll in six credit hours for the fall and spring semesters. Students will need to provide five office hours a week and provide legal proof of working status. In doing so, students receive $12 an hour in compensation.

When applying for SLCCSA, students will want to consider the different roles and responsibilities required for each position:

SLCCSA offers an opportunity to get involved in the community and create relationships with other students and faculty. Individuals have the opportune time to work on life skills in a safe environment with opportunities to learn and grow.

“This is a chance to learn and grow as a person! The skills taught and the lessons learned can go beyond college, it is applicable in real life, as adults, in careers, and it’s never limited to only certain things,” said Alzamora.

Alzamora encourages any interested students to give SLCCSA a chance and have fun, and everyone is welcome.

This year, students can apply anytime during the school year and do virtual interviews. An online application can be found on the SLCCSA Get Involved page.

SLCCSA has offices at Taylorsville Redwood, South City and Jordan campuses. Contact SLCCSA for more information.