In photos: Rockets take flight at SLCC

Last month, the Unified Engineering Club at Salt Lake Community College hosted a hands-on rocketry workshop in partnership with the TRIO office.

Each participant received a model rocket kit to build and prepare to launch. SLCC provided snacks for guests to enjoy while they worked.

The kits started as small plastic pieces, and attendees assembled them with help from TRIO staff. When completed, the group moved to the west parking lot of the Markosian Library at the Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Participants launched their rockets, which soared approximately 500 to 1,000 feet into the air.

Tanisia Valdez, TRIO STEM assistant director, said events like the workshop are frequently hosted to help students get excited about different disciplines at SLCC.

TRIO is a federally funded program that supports low-income, first-generation, veteran and disadvantaged students in obtaining a college education. The TRIO office is located in the Student Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus.