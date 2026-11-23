Earlier this month, the Salt Lake County Health Department held an overdose prevention training event at Salt Lake Community College’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus.

Community health worker Julia World taught students about opioids and overdoses at the Student Center. The training included the history of opioids, why people become addicted, how to recognize signs of an overdose and what to do if one occurs.

At the end of the training, students received free naloxone, the opioid overdose reversal drug commonly known as Narcan. World demonstrated how to give naloxone to someone who is experiencing an overdose and the steps to take afterward.

Students also received a free, protective CPR mask to use during mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Psychology major Whitney Smith said she found the training to be informative.

“It was very thorough, and the steps were very clear,” Smith said. “So, if I ever run into that situation, I feel pretty confident in what I need to do.”

Opioid overdoses in Utah

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services found that while drug-related deaths remain high, with 673 Utahns dying from overdoses in 2025, the number involving prescription opioids has been trending down in recent years. World attributes part of this decline to increased public awareness.

“I think that all these educational presentations and prevention and talking more about naloxone is helping, and I’m really glad,” World said. “That’s the reason why I’m here.”

Informing the public

World has worked with the Salt Lake County Health Department to teach people about overdose prevention since 2023. She has presented to many groups throughout Salt Lake County, from religious organizations to family centers in the Granite School District. This event was her second time training students at SLCC.

World said educating people about the dangers of opioids and how to reverse an overdose with naloxone is important to prevent more deaths.

“It doesn’t matter if there [are] two people, or 10 people,” World said. “I know that they will spread the word.”

Students like Smith first heard about the training event through word of mouth, saying both her psychology professor and a coworker recommended the event.

More information about resources offered by the Salt Lake County Health Department can be found on their website.