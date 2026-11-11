In photos: SLCC students bring ‘Rossum’s Unified Robots’ to the stage

The theatrical production “Rossum’s Unified Robots” opened at Salt Lake Community College’s Black Box Theatre last week. The show, written by SLCC theatre professor Zac Curtis, is a modern adaptation of Karel Capek’s 1921 play, “Rossum’s Universal Robots.” It is acted, managed, and designed by SLCC students.

“Rossum’s Unified Robots” is a science fiction dystopian story that has relevance in today’s world.

“College students, in general, are already sensitive when it comes to money, and the fact that [the show] poses a question about people in charge, and they just keep getting rich … I think that’s important,” said Cameron Price, a theatre major, and one of the show’s leads.

The production also provides an immersive experience for guests, who are free to explore and interact with the set upon their arrival. They also receive a badge and a pamphlet that connect to the show’s accompanying website.

Performances of “Rossum’s Unified Robots” continue this week, happening Nov. 12-14. Tickets can be purchased online. SLCC students can get free tickets with their OneCard.

“Come watch the show … It’s very campy, and it’s funny and you will laugh,” said Price.