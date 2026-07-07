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Home Lifestyle Community Happenings In photos: Continuing SLC Pride’s ‘by community, for community’

In photos: Continuing SLC Pride’s ‘by community, for community’

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On June 27 and 28, the annual SLC Pride Festival invited crowds to the intersection of 400 North and 400 West, mirroring this year’s theme of “meet us at the intersection of community & you, queer & BIPOC, trans & disabled, gay & undocumented and so many more.”

This free all-ages festival featured local, community-driven vendors, non-profit organizations, food trucks and entertainers. SLC Pride marked the end of Pride Month with a celebration of community and belonging.

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