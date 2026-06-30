Queer book recommendations for Pride Month and beyond

Pride Month is wrapping up, and one way to celebrate is by reading books that highlight the stories and voices of the LGBTQ+ community. Salt Lake Community College students and staff have shared some of their favorite queer book recommendations.

• Amie Schaeffer, editor-in-chief of The Globe: “The Great Believers” by Rebecca Makkai

This is a dual-timeline story, with much of it set in 1980s Chicago as the AIDS epidemic starts sweeping through a tight-knit group of friends. The characters are messy and flawed in their love and grief, and it keeps readers emotionally invested. The author also spotlights systemic failures that fueled the crisis. This book is a great example of “found family.”

“Historical fiction has a unique way of bringing such stories back to the surface, so they are not forgotten,” Schaeffer said. “Makkai does an exceptional job at reminding us that this crisis was a lived reality for so many, and for survivors, those losses can still be felt.”

• Kati Lewis, associate professor: “This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

This award-winning science fiction novel is set in the midst of a war fought through time and space. Two agents on opposing sides of the war begin corresponding and ultimately fall in love, which is complicated by the fact that they are simultaneously trying to sabotage each other’s missions. The sapphic novel is told through the agents’ letters.

• Heather Graham, lab coordinator/outreach coordinator at the Student Reading and Writing Center: “Elatsoe” by Darcie Little Badger

This young adult novel blends fantasy and mystery. Taking place in an America that is slightly different than our own, the story follows a young girl as she tries to discover the truth about her cousin’s murder. Elatsoe is the first novel in a series.

“I love the way this book incorporates the supernatural, secrets, power, and magic in an alt universe America as we follow the ace, teenage protagonist as she solves a murder mystery,” Graham said. “The queer representation and the elements of indigenous storytelling made this story extra unique and compelling.”

• Anna Schaeffer, assignment editor of The Globe: “Sunburn” by Chloe Michelle Howarth

Set in rural Ireland in the 1990s, this coming-of-age story follows two teenage girls as they explore their queer identity and enter into a messy relationship. Throughout the book, these characters deal with the societal pressures and expectations that come from living in a small town. Howarth’s lyrical prose keeps the reader invested in the characters and story throughout the whole novel. Be prepared to potentially shed a few tears.

• Anna Schaeffer: “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” by Malinda Lo

Another historical fiction recommendation is set in 1950s San Francisco’s Chinatown. The novel follows a teen as she experiences her first sapphic crush, discovers a lesbian bar and deals with familial pressures. Lo explores the intersectionality between race and queerness in a poignant way. Additionally, the book acts as a love letter to queer history, making it a perfect read for both pleasure and learning.

Have a recommendation that didn’t make the list? Let The Globe know in the comment section below.