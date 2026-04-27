Poem: ‘Earth as Escapism’

Vines from the earth wrap around me,

holding me firm in their grasp.

Limbs first to go, long succumbed to nature,

body tingling in unease,

breath hitching in discomfort.

Slowly, I’m sinking into the gritty dirt.

It gets trapped beneath my fingernails.

Fighting seems futile, giving in becomes glamorous.

Why wage a worthless war?

So, I submit, let my body seep into the soil.

Gradually, turmoil turns to peace.

Poppies weave prettily through my hair,

seducing me into a serene slumber.

My lungs expand steadily, refreshing me at last with piercing, crisp air.

Foliage consumes and entangles me,

until I become one with the earth and all agony is forgotten.