Poem: ‘The Cycle’

And if tomorrow never comes, sleep in.

If you find yourself lonely; my door is open, come in.

Your heart, it aches, this I know. How do I tell you it’s time to go?

Each ache, each tear, each memory, welcome them in.

Tomorrow the sun will still rise, and I will sleep in.

Remember today will still knock, and you can decide to let her in.

Tomorrow and today will take you farther.

You must cry out, refuse to hold your voice in.

The cycle of life is far more beautiful than you realize.

Holding on to tomorrow never makes today late; let pain go or let her in.