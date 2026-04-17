Poem: ‘Carter’

Dim the lights it’s early in the morning I can’t sleep at night without you in my dreams,

It’s not right how lost I am without you, and I know this isn’t right. I just can’t get past the way I feel about…

You, with your brown hair and your doctor’s jacket, it’s not fair how far you are from me. I can’t get past these months and how I’ve watched you do your thing on T.V.

Please come to me. It’s a scary world out there, and I can’t find out that this is not real, but Carter, you’re so hot and kind and smart, you’re the perfect guy for me.

I would lose my mind if I had never met you, I can’t forget about the first time I met you. I see you every night, my dreams are filled with you.

It’s not fair,

It’s not fair,

It’s not fair,

My dreams are filled with you.