SLCC’s non-traditional students choose learning over degree paths

Nearly 50,000 students attend Salt Lake Community College across eight campuses and online classes. SLCC promotes itself as a place where anyone is welcome to learn and earn a degree if they choose.

The SLCC website shows the different paths students can take through the college, including taking a class simply for enjoyment.

An older student’s perspective

“I like to learn, but I also like to encourage the students and be a support to the college,” said Annette Richards, a 69-year-old student not working towards a degree.

For Richards, SLCC is a place for continued education, community and resources.

While she thinks the students are great and likes the professors, she feels that there is a bit of a gap between them and herself.

“I don’t think they know what to do with us older students,” she said.

Richards said much of this gap shows up in the way assignments are handled, and how technology is used.

“We aren’t all techy, so we [older students] come from kind of a different perspective,” she said.

Richards said she enjoys SLCC but feels a bit out of place at times. She previously struggled to complete assignments when she didn’t fully understand what was expected. Communication gaps between her and the professor were a barrier for her, especially when it came to the tech side of things.

However, Richards now audits her classes, making it less about the assignments and more about the experience.

A young musician’s perspective

Trace Welter, 19, attends SLCC to expand his knowledge and skills in the music world, and said his experience is “very casual.”

“I’m only in touch with a few of my classmates outside of class and I haven’t yet participated in any groups or events,” said Welter. “While I am pretty disconnected to the community at SLCC, I still feel very welcome, and I love the environment.”

Welter chose SLCC because of his interest in audio and the college’s reputation for great studio space.

This semester he is taking the Recording Techniques class and the Mixing and Mastering class.

He plans to take two classes in the fall and then he isn’t sure whether he’ll start focusing on working and building his portfolio or stay at SLCC.

“I would be interested in an audio engineering degree, however, I’m not entirely sure yet if that aligns with my goals,” he said.

Welter plans to continue playing in his band and says he has many goals after SLCC.

“Music is where the heart of my passion is, and where my life revolves around,” he said. “However, the music industry is very unstable and unpredictable. So, to be able to develop a better technical understanding and career around the industry is a good way to stay in the loop and be able to work with what I love, no matter what.”

Welter said he sees SLCC as a steppingstone to the career he is building and is taking these classes to gain a deeper understanding while actively being in the music industry.

Supporting students on non-traditional learning paths

SLCC provides options for students of all ages, whether they are seeking a degree, exploring a new interest, or just wanting to continue learning.

While both students say they feel welcome and are getting something out of their experience at SLCC, Richards said she wants students to remember that older classmates are here to support and learn just like everyone else. She said not to be afraid to interact with and get to know them.