Photos: Edible Books Contest mixes creativity, literacy

Salt Lake Community College Library Services held their 6th annual Edible Books Contest and cake tasting on Nov. 12, 2025, in the Markosian Library at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. This event provides SLCC culinary students with an opportunity to debut their creative and skillful cakes inspired by a book of their choice. Everyone in attendance received free cake samples and the public was invited to vote on their favorite cake.

SLCC Edible Books Contest winners and their cake designs - Nov. 12, 2025 1 of 7