An opportunity for a fresh start with Rasa Legal

College is a place of opportunity for all. Whether young, old, poor, or wealthy, people come to college to further their careers and build knowledge on their passions.

However, for some people, past mistakes and decisions weigh down their opportunities and make obtaining many things that others would consider rights very difficult. This is where Rasa Legal comes in.

Salt Lake Community College has developed a partnership with Rasa Legal, a third-party company, to help students with convictions; the company works to expunge criminal records that would otherwise hold someone back from advancing in their lives.

“We know that sometimes, because of criminal records, students might not have access to certain job opportunities, or other kinds of opportunities, which is why we partnered with them [Rasa Legal],” said Jose Rodriguez Hernandez, director of Student Support and assistant dean of students.

Rasa Legal’s offerings, including expungement, 402 reductions, and pardon services, can help folks further themselves and improve their chances at career advancement. While these services can be costly, the partnership with SLCC allows Rasa Legal to bring their consultations for free and, if the student chooses to move forward with the process, offer their services at a discounted rate of $250 per case.

Students need to be currently enrolled at SLCC to be eligible for discounted services. For those looking for more information, Hernandez is the point of contact for students; however, you can also reach out to the Rasa Legal team to get more information or consultation directly.

If you are someone who has prior convictions holding you down, have had opportunities taken away, job offers retracted, housing denied, and believe you qualify for Rasa Legal’s program, you owe it to yourself to try.

Our past mistakes don’t define us, how we move forward and show we’ve changed does.