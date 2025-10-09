Student association president hopes to bridge communication gap through active listening

Salt Lake Community College Student Association’s new president, Roena Delfin, hopes to improve communication among faculty, staff and students during her tenure.

“I value listening,” said Delfin. “A lot [of times] the first thing I try to do is listen.”

Listening is part of Delfin’s leadership style, which emphasizes communication, teamwork and leading by example.

“I am excited to work with the SLCCSA team, faculty and staff,” said Delfin. “I value working with other people.”

Part of being a team player for Delfin involves quietly doing what needs to be done.

“I tend to do things even if I am not told [to],” Delfin said, hoping her initiative is an example that others will follow.

Delfin, originally from the Philippines, grew up speaking three languages, none of which were English. She began her journey into higher education with an English as a second language class in 2023. Delfin enjoyed her ESL class so much, she decided to keep going.

“It was a bridge for me,” Delfin said. “I had taken [time] off [school] for five years after high school, so I am not a typical student.” Now she is a second-year student majoring in health science.

Delfin described how the diversity she loved in her ESL class is now one of the things she loves about SLCC.

She believes her experiences outside of education are one of the valuable assets she brings to her position.

“The break [from education] really helped me grow,” Delfin said. “I am really excited to share decision-making with students … I will hear students out.”

Delfin believes college leaders can emerge from student government, and she would like to build a more structured setting within SLCCSA, which she believes could be more effective. Delfin shared a recent example of her work within SLCCSA, specifically dealing with communication.

“I thought information about the GradGuard insurance wasn’t being shared with students effectively,” Delfin said.

To fix this, Delfin had a meeting with the bursar’s office to provide some clarity on the new program, back in September.

“They were open to working with student government on the issue,” Delfin said. “I am looking forward to collaborating with other offices and departments.”

As for her own plans within the realm of education, Delfin said: “I might go on for a bachelor’s degree – or I might take some more time off.”