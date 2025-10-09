Letter from the editor: An apology to the community

Dear readers,

It has been found that a few articles that have been published on our website have been falsified.

We are deeply apologetic about this error and assure you that all falsified articles have been removed from our platforms and that the situation is being handled and resolved.

Ethics in our storytelling remains the most important aspect of our reporting. We apologize for any distrust this has caused within our previous and future sources and interviewees. The Globe believes and remains dedicated to providing stories based on integrity, truth and fairness.