Letter from the editor: We are Bruins, hear us roar!

What’s up, my fellow Bruins?

My name is Sean Stetson. I’m a journalism and digital media student here at Salt Lake Community College and the current editor-in-chief for The Globe. I thought it was about time that I checked in with you all.

The first month and a half of the semester has passed, and we still have a long distance to go. I know, for me, emotions have been all over the place this semester, especially as I juggle school and my work for the newspaper. But one emotion has remained consistent, and that is the feeling of being continually inspired.

I’ve always had the motivation to try and make some kind of difference or impact as a student journalist. I see motivation in all of you every time I visit the Herriman and South City campuses. This is my fifth semester at SLCC, and it’s the first one where I’ve noticed a significant influx of freshman students. You all chose to be here because you too are inspired, and I want you to keep that same fire and drive long after you’re done at SLCC.

One thing you should know is that it’s okay to struggle or feel overwhelmed while in school. The Accessibility and Disability Services (ADS) office at SLCC is a major resource that can potentially help. I myself struggle with my mental health, but with one appointment and assessment at the ADS office, I was able to receive assistance with attendance, deadline extensions on schoolwork, and even notetaking in class.

Additionally, I hope by now you have been able to explore the breadth of student clubs here at the college, such as the Black Student Union, American Indian Student Leadership, International Students Association, Global Connection Student Leadership, chess and animation clubs, and many, many more.

Clubs are the best way to find people you connect with. Aside from learning at SLCC, making lasting friendships is what it’s all about. My hope is that you’re all having a great semester so far and are just barely scratching the surface of the uniquely inspired individual that you envision for yourself.

If you’re out and about, or enjoying an activity on campus, tag us on Instagram at @slccsmc. The Globe and its student journalists are always looking for new story ideas. If you have a lead on a story that pertains to the SLCC community or life in the greater Salt Lake Valley, please do not hesitate to contact us at globe@slcc.edu.