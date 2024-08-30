Letter from the editor: Welcome back, Bruins!

My name is Ashley Orduna, but everyone calls me Ash. I am a journalism and digital media major here at Salt Lake Community College. As the new editor-in-chief for The Globe, I thought I’d check in with you guys as students.

I truly don’t know where to start. I am excited to be in the position I am in today. My journey began when I was a student in COMM 1130: Journalism and Media Writing, carrying with me a dream and a lot of anxiety.

When I think back to who I was five years ago, I would have never thought this is where I’d be. I am in my third semester here at SLCC and I am truly so grateful to be part of this community.

I hope that all of you have those moments, and in every step of your journeys, you remember to look back and reminisce on how far you all have come. That has truly been the best advice I’ve ever received.

“Don’t always look forward, look backward.” This way, you can see how far you’ve come.

Every class I take, I am always so excited to see the type of people that fill the room. It is you, our diverse student body, who truly pave the future. SLCC is full of students with bright ideas, original thoughts, funny personalities and a collective drive to succeed far beyond their time at this college.

Overall, I hope you know that even when school gets tough, which it does – I have had my fair share of times running through the motions rather than living in the moment – there is always a team of people waiting to support you.

I also want to remind all of you to use the campus resources that are available to you. SLCC offers so much more than education to its students, so use these resources to your advantage.

If you’re ever low on groceries, hygiene products, or simply want a snack in between class, visit the Bruin Pantries at SLCC – they are always stocked and ready to help. All you need is your student ID.

Another thing to remember is that life is not just about physical health, but mental health as well.

As a student, you have access to the Center for Health and Counseling (CHC). It is a resource I wish I used more. As someone who struggles with anxiety, I find myself straying too often from these resources because I am always worried about taking space from someone else.

But, the truth is, there is a space for all of us to receive help. So, don’t be shy; it’s something for you as students to enjoy and utilize.

I hope you all experience college not only through education, but the campus events and SLCC games. Our sports teams, as I have recently discovered through our own Globe staff writers, have been doing amazing things.

Every part of being here at SLCC is for the student experience, and I truly hope you have a chance to engage in all of it.

I hope you all get a chance to become part of a community here in some way – whether it be through the Gender and Sexuality Student Resource Center (GSSRC); the former Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs, now known as Student Engagement, Experience and Achievement (SEEA); or the vast array of clubs here at SLCC.

If you haven’t yet, there is always time to find those communities that will last long past your time here as a student.

If you find yourself at a game, a student event, or just out and about, tag us on Instagram @slccsmc to show us your student experience.

Lastly, The Globe is always looking for stories and people to join. If you have a lead to a story that you think might pertain to the SLCC community or want to join our team, never hesitate to send us an email or visit our jobs page.

Have a great semester everyone, and Go Bruins!