Letter from the editor: Farewell, Bruins

Dear Bruins,

The 2020-21 academic year is coming to a close, which for some — myself included — means graduation.

My position as editor-in-chief for The Globe covered four terms filled with uncertainty and chaos, especially throughout 2020. As challenges piled up, Bruins met them with determination and resolve and a true drive to help others. Having this unique lens on Salt Lake Community College while helping share the stories of our community has truly been an honor.

The articles published each week were the work of an incredibly talented staff of writers, photographers and editors, many of whom jumped in to cover protests, earthquakes and elections. I am glad to know all of you. (Ms. Graham, thanks for being my right hand.)

Honestly, graduation never seemed to be an attainable goal. Like many students, life circumstances derailed my plans. A diagnosis of multiple sclerosis left me with physical and cognitive impairments. My head told me I was not smart enough, I was too old and I would never keep up. I let that voice take up residence for longer than I care to admit.

I decided I would try one class: Ethics and Moral Problems, instructed by Dr. Alexander Izrailevsky, who was my favorite professor two decades earlier. Not only did he remember me, but he became a huge source of encouragement.

The decision to enroll in college after a 20-year break was terrifying. But with each class and each connection I made, I realized I was slowly rebuilding myself.

As I navigated the journalism and digital media program, I felt myself come into focus. I finally found my tribe.

Even through the pandemic, the support and direction from my professors and advisors never wavered. They always had my back. I will miss seeing their faces.

To Alison Arndt-Wild: Thank you for your patience. I know some concepts would take me a minute to get, but you never doubted that I would get there. Thanks for putting your trust in me at The Globe.

To Marcie Young Cancio: Thank you for throwing so many opportunities my way and encouraging me to take risks.

To Matt Merkel: I have joked that you are my unpaid life coach. Thank you for letting me bounce ideas off you, for the check-ins and the guidance. I will miss our banter and conversations more than you know.

Graduating is obviously bittersweet. My biggest takeaway from the last few years is this: Take those first steps. They can be terrifying, but they can lead you to your tribe. And that, Bruins, is a gift.