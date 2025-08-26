Rapid STI testing is now available at Salt Lake Community College

Salt Lake Community College recently introduced rapid STI testing for students. Faculty and staff are welcome to use this service as well, given appointment availability.

While the college’s Center for Health and Counseling (CHC) has offered private and affordable testing for sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the past, the new program allows for quicker turnaround times for test results.

Launched in summer 2024, the new testing program aims to provide accessible sexual health services while reducing the stigma around STI testing. Additionally, it allows students to monitor their sexual health without the need for a standard provider visit.

“The purpose is to make it as quick and easy as possible for someone to get tested,” said Philip Howland, family nurse practitioner and clinic manager for the CHC. “You come in, get tested and leave … and get your results back within a couple of days.”

Results for the rapid tests are available within 24 hours, excluding weekends.

“We want this to be as smooth a process as possible,” Howland said.

The testing process

At a rapid STI testing appointment, patients first fill out a health questionnaire and check in before being briefly seen by a medical assistant to confirm the test they need. They can leave as soon as a sample is provided.

Howland said that the whole process takes less than 15 minutes.

Rapid tests are offered at the CHC for several common STIs including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis. Standard tests are offered at the CHC for all STIs, but they have a slower turnaround. Typically, results for standard STI tests are available in three to five business days.

The rapid testing service does not require a provider consultation – unless a patient is presenting with symptoms. If a student is experiencing symptoms of an STI, Howland said they should see a provider for a standard test.

Rapid STI testing removes the need for patients to discuss specific concerns with their provider. This not only helps the process move quicker but also makes it easier for anyone who may be nervous about talking to a healthcare provider due to the stigma around STIs.

STI testing can be intimidating and difficult for many. Howland says his role is to help patients learn how to navigate this process.

“Part of my role is to help people learn how to be patients, how to advocate for themselves … and [teach them] that it’s okay to ask questions,” Howland stated.

Howland said that the CHC is not just there to provide a service but also to educate students on managing all aspects of their healthcare. He explained that the clinic strives to model what a good healthcare experience should be so that students can feel more comfortable and confident in healthcare settings.

“As nurse practitioners, what we try to do is treat the whole you, not just one individual part,” Howland said, referencing the CHC’s approach, which couples care with comprehensive education.

Reducing STI stigma

Howland explained that if everyone gets tested more frequently, progress may be made on reducing the stigma around STIs.

“I think what’s important to reduce the stigma is to start having these conversations … to make it more common and not mysterious and scary,” Howland stated.

Rather than feeding into the intimidation that many testing patients feel, providers at the CHC prioritize inclusion in their creation of a safe space, which is especially helpful to LGBTQ+ students, faculty and staff at the college.

“We have done a lot to educate ourselves about the issues that are facing our students, including trans and LGBTQ students,” Howland said. “It’s not a patient’s responsibility to educate the provider, so we’ve done that work on our end. We try to present signs where you can know that it’s a trusting environment.”

Howland also emphasized the importance of asking for and using a student’s preferred name in the clinic.

Availability

Rapid STI testing is currently available at the CHC’s offices at SLCC’s Taylorsville Redwood Campus on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, but Howland said they hope to expand it to five days a week to increase accessibility. Standard STI testing is available at all CHC offices across all SLCC campuses, five days a week.

Howland said initial student feedback on the new program has been positive, but that he hopes to raise awareness so more community members at the college may take advantage of the range of health services offered at the CHC.

“The last thing we want is somebody to be two weeks from graduation [and say] ‘Oh, my gosh this is [available] here,’” he said.

Through a partnership with Quest Diagnostics, the CHC at SLCC provides STI testing at reduced rates, with prices as low as $10-$15 per test. Students can schedule an appointment by accessing the CHC’s Patient Portal.