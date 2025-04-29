Deep-rooted nonprofit TreeUtah involves students, volunteers in urban forestry activities

On April 5, volunteers gathered to plant trees at the Tracy Aviary in Salt Lake City. Local nonprofit TreeUtah organized the event as part of its “Volunteer Saturdays” initiative.

To further its mission, TreeUtah partners with students, businesses, community members and organizations to facilitate the planting of a diverse array of tree species in public spaces throughout the state to enrich the natural landscape.

Amy May, the executive director of TreeUtah, said that “this initiative aims to increase community awareness and educate individuals on ways they can actively participate in enhancing the environment.”

Activities such as the tree planting event aim to create a more vibrant environment that enhances the quality of life for residents, supports local businesses, and promotes sustainability within the community.

Paw Hermann, a student from Salt Lake Community College who attended the event, said that “the hands-on experience of planting trees not only allows me to witness the immediate impact of our efforts but also fosters a sense of community and collaboration.”

By taking part in these events, volunteers not only develop a greater appreciation for their surroundings but also play a vital role in the preservation and improvement of the environment.

Mateo Terrens, another student from SLCC at the event, said that “the combination of physical activity, social interaction and environmental education makes these events particularly rewarding and fulfilling for me.”

This collective effort contributes to the creation of a more sustainable community where individuals are empowered to make a positive impact on their local ecosystems.

For more information on how to get involved, visit TreeUtah’s website or follow them on Instagram.