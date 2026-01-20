How SLCC is expanding sustainability efforts across its campuses

Salt Lake Community College is working to make its campuses more sustainable through updated environmental regulations and programs.

The college has adopted policies to reduce waste, shrink its environmental footprint and boost energy efficiency, according to Environmental Health and Safety Manager Sherie Thornton, who oversees the college’s environmental and safety programs.

College addresses eco-challenges

“Some of the biggest challenges include our changing climate, waste management, clean water access and biodiversity loss,” Thornton said. “These issues require global cooperation and strong local action, which is why institutions like SLCC take them seriously.”

SLCC operates recycling and waste-diversion programs, manages stormwater, ensures safe hazardous waste disposal and incorporates energy- and water-saving infrastructure, Thornton said. The college has also installed solar panels and electric vehicle charging stations.

“I would love to see more student involvement in recycling and sustainability efforts,” Thornton said. “Their participation is key to building a culture of environmental responsibility across campus. Continued support for renewable energy projects and green initiatives would also be great to see.”

One professor’s top concern

Laura Harris, an environmental science professor at SLCC, said climate change remains one of her biggest concerns.

“Climate is changing faster than humans and other creatures can adapt,” Harris said. “This is going to be our biggest challenge in my opinion. With this comes major biodiversity loss and that will impact us in unprecedented ways.”

Before teaching, Harris worked in the mining industry, where she contributed to surveys and reports aimed at reducing environmental damage. She recalled a project where a power line was rerouted to avoid disrupting a sensitive bird species’ habitat.

“Though this [reroute] was costly, it allowed mining to continue in a less damaging way,” she said.

SLCC-developed systems help campus sustainability

“Some of these [sustainability efforts] include our in-house recycling programs, solar panels, conversion of lawn to water-wise landscaping, stormwater retention basins, bike and bus accessibility, the community garden and food pantry, as well as chemical and biohazard disposal from the labs,” Harris said.

The college also hosts sustainability events, including Earth Day events featuring speakers, tabling, and art contests. In addition, SLCC maintains three community gardens across its campuses to promote environmental stewardship.

Thornton said the college continues to expand renewable energy efforts.

“SLCC has made strides by installing solar panels in various areas and adding electric vehicle charging stations across campuses,” she said. “Our Energy Department is always looking for ways to reduce our energy footprint and improve efficiency. These steps reflect a forward-thinking approach to long-term sustainability.”

Parker Bershears, who is a business major, said he appreciates the improvements to the charging stations.

“I love being able to charge my car on campus,” he said. “It has made having an electric car easier and the charging stations are close to buildings on the Taylorsville campus.”

Thornton said improvements such as safer chemical storage, reduced hazardous waste, and upgraded air handling have already made a difference in campus environmental quality.

For more information, check out the SLCC Sustainability Plan.