How Salt Lake Community College is taking steps toward a greener future

Salt Lake Community College stays focused on sustainability efforts with renewable energy, transportation, and water conservation.

Among some of the more visible efforts are solar panels installed across campuses. Clint Gardner, co-chair of the SLCC Sustainability Committee, highlighted current installations.

“We have several,” Gardner said. “There’s a parking structure [at Redwood] by the [Academic and Administration Building] that has solar panels on it. Then, over at the Jordan campus, there’s even a larger one that has solar panels on top of it.

“I believe there are solar panels on top of the science building, that’s an industry building here at the Redwood campus,” Gardner added.

According to Gardner, plans for additional solar panels seem to be in place.

“As far as I know, we are to do some more parking structures, some at Redwood campus and more at Jordan campus, as well as other campuses,” Gardner said.

Jacob Toone, a solar panel designer from Intermountain Wind and Solar, emphasized improvements in solar panel technology.

“Wattage per square foot of solar panels has almost doubled in recent years,” Toone said. “A similar-sized panel that once produced 300 watts now generates closer to 590 watts, making solar energy more cost-effective without increasing installation costs.”

Transportation

SLCC provides free UTA transportation passes to all active students, faculty, and staff, enabling access to buses, TRAX, and FrontRunner.

Stated in SLCC’s sustainability plan, the school showed its support for electric vehicle (EV) users, offering 19 EV charging stations across campuses and plans for more. These stations have already prevented over 26,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent to planting 667 trees.

Belen Leon, a general studies major, has a positive outlook on the SLCC initiatives.

“I love the idea of solar panels. It’s a great idea,” Leon said. “The cost of power is much lower afterward. It helps with climate change, and I think that’s great.”

However, not everyone shared the same sentiment in regard to schools shouldering the burden of reducing emissions.

“I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to try and minimize their own carbon footprint, so I don’t think it’s required for schools,” said Keegan Stout, a journalism major.

Sustainable Landscaping and Water Use

Water conservation is another priority at the college; the Redwood campus uses a WeatherTrac system to adjust irrigation based on real-time weather data. Xeriscaping projects, which require minimal water, are in progress across SLCC properties, according to SLCC’s sustainability plan.

Through these efforts, SLCC aims to lead by example when it comes to reducing its environmental impact. With plans for renewable energy, sustainable transportation, and efficient water use, the college encourages the community to participate in building a greener future.