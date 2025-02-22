Patagonia SLC hosts 20th Backcountry Film Festival

The annual Backcountry Film Festival is a celebration of the spirit of adventure, outdoor exploration, and the love for backcountry skiing and snowboarding.

The festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, showcased a curated selection of films that highlight the beauty of winter landscapes, the thrill of backcountry sports, and the stories of the people who pursue them. A diverse lineup included short and feature-length films from both established and emerging filmmakers.

“These films often include breathtaking cinematography, inspiring narratives, and a focus on environmental stewardship,” said Haley Brenkmann, who works for Wasatch Backcountry Alliance and helped with the event.

The event, hosted by the Salt Lake City Patagonia Outlet on Feb. 6, serves as a gathering point for outdoor enthusiasts, filmmakers, and the local community. It fosters connections among like-minded individuals who share a passion for the outdoors and adventure sports.

Collaborations among local outdoor organizations, ski resorts and environmental groups include fundraising efforts for local conservation projects or initiatives that support the outdoor community.

Patagonia, known for its commitment to environmental sustainability, often uses the festival as a platform to raise awareness about pressing environmental issues affecting the backcountry and beyond.

“The company encourages its employees to take initiative and be innovative,” said Juliet Jacob, manager of the Salt Lake City Patagonia. Initiatives may include discussions on climate change, conservation efforts, and the importance of protecting natural spaces.

In addition to film screenings, the festival included workshops, panel discussions, and Q&A sessions with filmmakers, athletes, and environmental activists. These sessions provide insights into the filmmaking process, the challenges of backcountry exploration, and ways to engage in sustainable practices.

The festival is not just about films; it’s a celebration of the backcountry lifestyle. Attendees observed stories of adventure, camaraderie, and the pursuit of passion in the great outdoors.

Attendees could also purchase Patagonia gear and other outdoor-related merchandise, with proceeds often going to support environmental causes. Other giveaways and raffles featured outdoor gear and experiences.

In the end, the 20th annual Backcountry Film Festival combined the thrill of adventure with a commitment to environmental advocacy, making it a must-attend for anyone passionate about the outdoors and backcountry sports.

Visit the festival’s webpage for more information on future events.