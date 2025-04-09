As spring arrives in Utah, one of the West’s most bizarre and fleeting spectacles begins: the greater sage grouse mating display.

By puffing up their chest and producing a strange array of sounds with balloon-like sacs, these elusive birds perform an increasingly rare courtship display, attracting mates and birdwatchers alike to their threatened habitat.

For seasoned birdwatchers like Lauri Taylor, waking up at odd hours and driving to see such a spectacle is an annual delight.

“You can often hear them before you see them,” Taylor said. “The males have what they call gular sacs, and when they throw their chest out, you get these big yellow egg-looking things that come out through the feathers.”

At dawn, before the sun colors the landscape, male greater sage grouse make their debut in little clearings of sagebrush across the western United States and parts of Canada. Each grouse returns to the same mating ground yearly, called leks.

The dance produces a rhythm composed of swishes, burps, and sounds similar to a rubber ball upon impact; the swish comes from the pouch feathers dragging against the wings; the rubber ball sounds from the inflation and deflation of the air sacs; and the burps from air expelled through the esophageal sac.

For those lucky enough to witness the display, proper birdwatching etiquette is expected. To avoid spooking the birds, observers should remain silent, avoid using flash photography, and stay in their cars. Respecting these guidelines helps ensure that the birds can mate undisturbed.

Habitat loss

Utah becomes a hotspot for birdwatchers as flocks of migratory species return and others search for a mate. Amid the flurry of activity, the grouse gather in instinctual mating grounds, emerging from the bushes and stepping into the spotlight for a highly exclusive show.

However, while the greater sage grouse is not officially recognized as endangered, its population is in serious decline due to habitat loss. conservationists urge visitors to tread carefully when seeking out this peculiar display.

“A lot of it is due to urbanization, which has caused severe habitat loss,” said Jacob Bufka, senior aviculturist at the Tracy Aviary.

The sprawl of invasive grasses and infrastructure across Utah, specifically areas adjacent to the Echo and Jordanelle reservoirs and east of the Wasatch Range, has eroded habitat vital to the sage grouse.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported in 2020 that sagebrush coverage across the United States has been significantly declining, with “… an average of 1.3 million acres of sagebrush have been lost or degraded each year over the last 20 years,” as stated in the report.

Currently, the Sagebrush Steppe “… extends across 251,473 square miles over portions of 13 western States,” according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was initially reported to have exceeded 500,000 square miles, as reported by the Nature Conservancy.

The grouse also loses its food source with the loss of its habitat. They live, eat, and mate in the sagebrush, spreading the seeds through their excrement, creating a codependent relationship.

“It’s getting harder for them to raise their little chicks when they are losing the proper food,” said Taylor.

Students can get involved by volunteering or offering financial support to help combat the loss of sagebrush and protect the greater sage grouse. By participating in habitat restoration projects or donating to conservation groups like the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (WAFWA), which promotes collaborative, science-based wildlife management, students can contribute to preserving this fragile ecosystem.

Efforts help ensure that future generations can continue to witness the sage grouse mating display, a rare and fleeting spectacle of the West. To become more involved in the effort, consider volunteering for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, which offers a variety of volunteer programs where you can directly work in habitat restoration.