Opinion: Why biodiversity loss is a human health crisis we can’t ignore

For many people, biodiversity might seem like an abstract environmental concept, something scientists talk about when discussing forests and at-risk species. After researching the issue, I’ve realized that biodiversity loss is not just an environmental concern, but a serious public health issue that affects all of us.

Biodiversity refers to the variety of life on Earth, including plants, animals, microorganisms and the ecosystems they form. These ecosystems provide essential services that support human survival. According to the World Health Organization, biodiversity contributes to food production, clean water, disease regulation and medicine. All of which are critical to human health and well-being.

When biodiversity declines, ecosystems become unstable, and the consequences can directly affect human populations.

The hidden health benefits of biodiversity

Many people do not realize how much modern medicine depends on nature. Plants, animals and microorganisms supply many of the compounds used in a large portion of today’s pharmaceutical drugs, including treatments for cancer and heart disease. Researchers estimate that about half of modern medicines originate from natural sources.

If species disappear before scientists have the chance to study them, we lose potential cures for diseases we have not yet discovered.

Biodiversity also supports agriculture by maintaining healthy soils, pollinating crops and controlling pests. Without these natural systems, food production becomes more fragile and less reliable. The World Health Organization explains how changes in ecosystems can reduce food security and harm livelihoods, ultimately impacting human health and stability.

Biodiversity loss and disease risk

One of the most alarming consequences of biodiversity loss is the increased risk of infectious diseases.

When ecosystems are disturbed through deforestation, urban expansion, or wildlife trade, animals are forced into closer contact with humans, increasing the likelihood that viruses and other pathogens will jump from animals to people.

Ecosystem disruption and biodiversity loss can contribute to the emergence or spread of infectious diseases. Outbreaks of Ebola, avian influenza and other zoonotic diseases have been linked to the environmental changes that alter wildlife habitats.

When we disrupt nature, we may unintentionally create the conditions for the next pandemic.

How human activity drives the crisis

Unfortunately, biodiversity is declining at an alarming rate, largely because of human activity. Scientists estimate species are disappearing 100 to 1,000 times faster than natural extinction rates, due to habitat destruction, pollution, climate change and overexploitation of natural resources.

Agriculture, deforestation and industrial development have dramatically altered ecosystems across the planet. While these activities often support economic growth, they can also damage the natural systems that sustain life.

Why students should care

At a college like Salt Lake Community College, biodiversity might not seem like an immediate concern compared to tuition, classes or jobs. But environmental issues shape the future we are preparing for.

Climate change, public health crises and food security will affect our generation more than any others before it. Protecting biodiversity is one of the most effective ways to strengthen ecosystems and reduce these risks.

Personally, learning about biodiversity changed how I see environmental issues. It made me realize that protecting ecosystems is not just about saving animals or forests is about protecting our health, food systems and our future.

If biodiversity loss continues unchecked, the consequences will reach far beyond the natural world. Ultimately, the health of the planet and the health of humanity are deeply connected.

Protecting biodiversity may be one of the most important investments we can make in our collective future.