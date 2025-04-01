The Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, a club of diversity and opportunity

Para leer este artículo en espanol, cliquee aquí.

After being reactivated by Edgar Guzmán, Oscar Rodríguez, Estephany Carrillo Moy, and Hau Moy Kwan, the club SHPE has remained active for two semesters, supporting Hispanic students in the Salt Lake Community College community.

Ten years ago, Moy moved from Venezuela to the United States. In Venezuela, she worked as a university professor in research and helped students receive internships, which were a requirement to graduate in her country. However, when she arrived in the United States, she realized internships are not always necessary to graduate.

As a professor, Moy worked with diverse students, although she noted that it was a challenge to see more Latino students in STEM careers.

“For me, Latino representation is very low in STEM,” Moy said. “Since we were young, we were afraid of math; that motivated me to help our community.”

Moy kept in contact with her former students. In 2022, she received the Teaching Excellence Award for her dedication and motivation. She was also a finalist for the Women in Tech Award. This helped her connect with more professionals.

Soon, Moy learned about SHPE. And with the help of Kino Hurtado and the Engineering Department, she received tickets for 15 students to attend the SHPE National Conference.

Leadership and Motivation

Salvador Vergara Olaechea, an electrical engineering student, joined SHPE in the fall of 2023. He is now the club’s vice president. He took classes with Professor Moy, who told him about the benefits of SHPE. After attending a conference, he decided to join the club.

“It was a way to empower ourselves and get more opportunities and experiences for the future,” Vergara said.

Rodríguez, SHPE’s treasurer and a computer science student, is part of a club’s leadership team for the first time.

“I love our purpose. For example, the workshops give me a feeling of service to the community,” Rodríguez said.

Rodríguez is thinking about transferring to Weber State University. Although there is no SHPE club there, he is open to starting one.

Beyond Engineering

Piero Solís, a chemistry student and SHPE’s secretary, learned about the club from Guzmán, the president of SHPE, who invited him to SHPE meetings.

Although Solís couldn’t attend before due to schedule conflicts, he will now be in his first semester as an active member. “SHPE is a big help for me as an international student because of the opportunities and networking it offers,” Solís said.

Any students enrolled in STEM are invited to join SHPE, as the club is not exclusive to engineers only. This diversity brings new ideas and makes teamwork stronger.

Expansion and Visibility

SHPE has stayed active through social media and marketing. On platforms like Discord and LinkedIn, they connect with students, promote meetings, events and volunteer opportunities.

“Through our platforms and communication, I want to inspire more people to join, participate, and take advantage of everything SHPE offers,” said Carrillo, an electrical engineering student and the club’s media/outreach officer.

In addition, Moy stated: “We didn’t know SHPE works with more than 350 companies nationwide for all students.”

Commitment to the Community

For Moy, SHPE is not only about having fun; it is about building leadership, developing communication skills, and managing challenging situations — all of which empower students.

The club also shares its message with high school students, explaining what SHPE is and its purpose. They have also participated in community activities, such as visiting senior centers and collaborating in events like SheTech, which promotes the inclusion of women in STEM.

“Involving them in technology shows [them] it is not something scary. It can be fun and challenging, and that helps reduce the fear of a STEM career,” Vergara said.

SHPE Mission

SHPE’s main goal is to empower and support Hispanic students in STEM by offering professional development, mentoring, networking and academic opportunities. The club wants to close the representation gap in these fields and provide resources to help every member achieve their academic and professional goals.

Moy and other SHPE members aim to mentor other students and guide the community. They strive to keep growing and expanding in the Hispanic community and STEM field. Their mission is to create more opportunities to strengthen the industry and representation, but most of all, to inspire and motivate others.