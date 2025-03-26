Postpartum depression: a hidden struggle in Latin communities

Editor’s note: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

When a woman gives birth, her body goes through many significant changes. Hormones become unbalanced to create and support new life, anxious feelings, hesitation to feed the baby or even feeling afraid to hold the baby are some signs of postpartum depression, or PPD.

Factors such as language barriers, lack of access to health insurance and community resources, and sociocultural ideas can affect postpartum depression in Latin women.

Andrea Abigail Vallecillo Enamorado, an 18-year-old immigrant from Honduras, said she was able to prevent PPD thanks to support from health professionals.

“I had a nurse who visited me frequently. I hadn’t seen anything like that before. It was more of an emotional attachment. However, I spent a lot of time crying, and my nurse recognized the symptoms and advised me to get out, engage more,” Vallecillo said.

Vallecillo expressed how she felt some judgment, believing she had to do everything perfectly. She believed she wasn’t strong enough to manage it all due to familismo, a cultural value in Latino and Hispanic communities that emphasizes loyalty to the family and prioritizing family needs over individual desires.

Fabiana D’Ambra, a 40-year-old woman from Argentina, described her experience as very difficult.

Doctors told D’Ambra she could not have a third baby because she had previously battled cancer. For D’Ambra, the information was devastating. However, she prepared herself mentally for the possibility of not having more children.

When she met her partner, Aaron, her life changed, because despite her diagnosis, she became pregnant. D’Ambra had envisioned a life of travel, completed her studies, and pursued personal goals. Her initial feeling was that a baby required too much time, which led to sadness.

“I feel that I fell into postpartum depression this time because I had many plans, and now I know they will take longer to happen,” D’Ambra said.

However, her partner and sisters provided significant support by helping her express her feelings without judgment or guilt throughout this process.

According to a study, approximately 41% of Latin mothers suffer from PPD in the United States. PPD is treated with group therapy or medication to prevent serious problems, including suicide.

Supports and Medicine

Emily Karina Portillo, an 18-year-old born and raised in Utah in a Latin family, had a very different experience as a mom. “I started crying. I didn’t want to live. I wanted to leave everything and hurt myself,” Portillo said.

Portillo’s symptoms were severe. She described how she felt as though she couldn’t breathe and focused on thoughts of death. In the emergency room, doctors prescribed her medication.

Portillo felt guilty and avoided seeking additional help, fearing her child might be taken away.

The medication she received was a small dose but powerful, causing Portillo to sleep for two or three days. With support from family and friends, Portillo recovered and now holds knowledge to prevent symptoms in the future.

Common medications for PPD include selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), and newer options like Zuranolone (Zurzuvae).

These medications prevent the reabsorption of serotonin and norepinephrine, which affect mood, appetite and sleep. SSRIs are the most prescribed antidepressants for PPD but can cause side effects such as headaches, insomnia, and dizziness.

Mayra Sanchez, founder of Comunidad Materna en Utah (Maternal Community in Utah), a nonprofit created for Latin families, explained that PPD can have cultural and external factors, such as economic stress during pregnancy.

“There comes the barrier of access, having insurance or not being able to afford a therapist, language, distance, all of these things influence whether someone decides to seek professional help,” Sanchez said.

Pregnant women come to Comunidad Materna en Utah through word-of-mouth, WhatsApp groups, or other resources. They offer prenatal workshops, emotional support groups and home visits after giving birth to monitor the emotional state of mothers.

Maternal Community in Utah provides workshops for future parents, including workshops for men to learn about supporting their partner’s pregnancy. Topics include invisible labor and self-care workshops for both new and current parents, as well as prenatal care, breastfeeding, nutrition, and emotional support for women.

32-year-old Ana, who requested to keep her last name private, arrived in Provo, Utah, a year ago from Peru. She explained how she did not expect to become pregnant. Doctors explained to her that her pregnancy was high-risk due to placental complications that could cause hemorrhaging, requiring her to stay at home and limit daily activities.

Ana said her partner at the time became disinterested in supporting her pregnancy because she stayed at home. After giving birth to her son, she expressed how she felt overwhelmed by stress and criticism from her son’s father regarding her parenting.

“I spent time crying with my baby because I am no longer myself. I had a vague memory of myself [before experiencing symptoms],” Ana said.

Ana isolated herself during the first months of motherhood. “I had a lot of intrusive thoughts, and I was scared that something could happen to me with my son. We were locked in the house for a month and a half,” Ana said.

Comunidad Materna en Utah offers lectures on intrafamilial violence and provides shelters for women and their babies. They also connect families with therapists.

Due to pressures at home, Ana decided to stay in a shelter for a month to feel safe with her baby. At the shelter, she gave her baby his first bath, something she couldn’t do before due to her emotional struggles.

Maternal Community in Utah provide support such as midwives or doulas, who are trained childbirth professionals who help mothers understand the process of having a baby through workshops, talks, and lectures.

Ana was able to find a trainee doula at no cost. This support helped her connect with Comunidad Materna en Utah and allowed her to rehabilitate.

Ana expressed initially being afraid of judgement and avoided talking to her family. Over time, her family became more supportive and empathetic.

In Utah, hospitals are required to conduct systematic reviews for new and current mothers, often using the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS) to identify symptoms such as anxiety or sadness. This review includes comparing symptoms before and after giving birth.

Postpartum depression is defined as moderate to severe depression in women after giving birth, occurring within the first three months. Moms may begin to experience symptoms within two weeks of giving birth, including mood swings, fatigue, irritability, and frequent crying.

These feelings are normal as the mother adjusts to caring for a new baby. Many factors can contribute to it, such as hormonal changes, lifestyle adjustments, isolation, or lack of support.

Having education on PPD helps families have a better postpartum experience and ensures access to resources.