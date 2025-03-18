SLCC announces tuition increase for 2025-26 academic year

Salt Lake Community College announced a change in tuition and fees for the 2025-26 academic year during the Truth and Tuition forum on Feb. 26.

The forum, led by SLCC President Greg Peterson and Vice President for Student Affairs Brett Perozzi, addressed the tuition change as well as the planning of institutional funds aimed at supporting wages for faculty and staff. While tuition will increase next year, fees incurred by students will be reduced — sparking mixed reactions among forum attendees.

While some students expressed concern over affordability, others noted that financial aid and the SLCC Promise as well as the decrease in fees could offset tuition costs.

Business administration student Joy Khokhor shared her thoughts on the tuition increase: “It makes it more difficult for new students because many choose SLCC for its affordability.”

Despite the concerns, some students feel optimistic about the overall financial expectation.

“Tuition is going up, but fees are going down, so the total cost might actually be less,” said Mayra Beck, a biotechnology student.

Lilo Tuiono, SLCCSA’s vice president of academic pathways and a current SLCC student, reiterated the need for additional support from the state level: “The state should cover more instead of relying on student dollars.”

Social work student Liliena Ahoafi-Noa, who will graduate this spring, sees both positives and negatives in the changes. She pointed out that many students are unaware that their fees support resources like health counseling and library services.

“I think it’s good because more opportunities and salary raises go to those who work within the college,” Ahoafi-Noa said. “But it’s a bad thing because the college isn’t transparent about the resources that students are paying for.”

While opinions vary about tuition and fee changes, SLCC remains below the tuition average described by the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education.

And although the tuition increase aims to support faculty and staff wages, it also brings concerns about affordability and transparency. In the forum, President Peterson stated that the SLCC administration is committed to involving students in the decision-making process and maintaining open communication about the changes in tuition and fees while striving to make it affordable for students.

Any SLCC student who wants to examine all available resources and opportunities regarding tuition assistance is encouraged to visit the college’s financial aid office for more information.