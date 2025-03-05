From the mound to mentorship: Taylor Hagen’s softball journey

Under her mother’s guidance, Taylor Hagen tried out various sports as a youth. At 6 years old, she stepped onto a softball field.

It did not take long for Hagen to find her sport, and by high school, she had become a force to be reckoned with.

During her two years as a varsity pitcher, Hagen posted a 2.71 ERA, earning 20 wins and four losses. With her drop ball, slider and rising ball techniques, Hagen demonstrated while pitching for Rock Hill High School and the NTX Blaze that softball was not just a game, it was her passion.

Her talent and effort did not go unnoticed. Hagen received her first college offer from Dixie State, now known as Utah Tech. But her journey took a different path.

Hagen chose to attend Salt Lake Community College — a decision which was influenced by family.

“My brother is in the Air Force and was living at the Air Force base in Ogden at the time, and I wanted to live by my brother as well as move out of Texas,” Hagen explained.

During her first season at SLCC in 2023, Hagen appeared in 26 games for the Bruins, logging five complete games in 16 starts. She received All-Region 18 first-team honors after ending the year with a 5.03 ERA and 75 strikeouts over 101.2 innings. But her time at SLCC has not been without challenges.

In her sophomore year, Hagen experienced a shoulder injury that required surgery, forcing her to redshirt the 2024 season. Determined to come back stronger, Hagen spent a year rehabilitating and training.

This season, Hagen has pitched in four games, most recently on Feb. 28 against Northeastern Junior College. She has won all three of her starts, including two five-inning performances in her last two appearances.

Having shown significant improvement, Hagen has allowed just two earned runs in 14.1 innings, logging 17 strikeouts in the process.

Looking ahead, Hagen holds high hopes for the Bruins.

“Our team knows the work that needs to be put in to win nationals this year,” she said.

As for her own future, she remains open to possibilities.

“As of right now, I do not think I will play at a four-year university, but I will never say never,” Hagen said.

Off the field, Hagen has found another passion: teaching. She is currently an assistant pitching coach at Hunter High School and a teacher’s assistant at Cottonwood High School. Her dream is to become a special education teacher and a high school softball coach, blending her love for both education and the sport that has shaped her life.