Students learn art, science of candle making

SLCC students blended art and science by coming together to make their own candles, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

On Feb. 12, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Taylorsville Redwood campus, the Undergraduate Research Coalition (URC) held a candle-making event that was designed to foster creativity and community among students.

The event brought in a total of 24 individuals who learned the art of crafting their own unique candles.

Aurora Gomez, URC president, became a source of inspiration for others. Her understanding of biology translated into a keen interest in the science behind candle making.

“This event was meticulously organized with the primary goal of bringing students together to foster a deeper understanding of biology,” said Gomez.

Participants were provided with an array of materials, including different colors of wax, wicks, and molds, allowing them to experiment and personalize their creations. Some students opted for classic designs while others added essential oils and even dried flowers to their candles.

“The vibe was so fun, buzzing with laughter and chatter as everyone gathered together,” said Sylvia Anderson, a student who attended the event.

A pamphlet was provided to each participant that outlined the step-by-step process of candle making but also included fun facts about the chemistry involved. The event aimed to heat wax to change the color of lit candles, showcasing the science behind color-changing wax.

This immersive experience blended art, science, and community engagement, encouraging questions about candle-making techniques, fostering a sense of wonder and discovery among participants.

More information about the URC can be found on their club home page.