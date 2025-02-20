SLCC Fashion Club seeks models for Senior Fashion Show

Salt Lake Community College’s Fashion Club is looking for models for the Senior Fashion Show in the spring.

The club welcomes models of all sizes and backgrounds to attend a casting from 3-5 p.m. Friday in the atrium at South City Campus. No prior experience is required.

Carolina Lozano-Ashton, a specialist with the SLCC Fashion Institute, said models should wear form-fitting clothing as students will be taking measurements during the casting.

Lozano-Ashton described the upcoming Senior Fashion Show, which will take place April 26, as “an unforgettable night of fashion and creativity.”

The Senior Fashion Show is held annually in the spring for students to present their collection of clothing designs from the semester.

SLCC’s Fashion Institute offers three applied degrees in fashion design, fashion merchandising, and technical apparel. Students will show off the skills they have learned in the school year at the fashion show.

Fashion design teaches the apparel design process from sketches to final garments. Fashion merchandising focuses on sales, trend projection, and product development. Technical Apparel covers pattern drafting, apparel production, and sustainability practices.

While students create the collection of clothing designs, the spring show also requires dedication from staff, faculty and volunteers who worked throughout the academic year to prepare.

Follow the SLCC Fashion Club on Instagram for more information.