SLCC club fundraiser spotlights women in film

The SLCC Film Industry Networking Events (F.I.N.E.) Club proudly hosted the highly anticipated Women in Film: Galentine’s Fundraiser on Feb. 13 at the South City Campus multipurpose room.

Filled with a variety of engaging activities that catered to both seasoned professionals and newcomers alike, this vibrant event celebrated and empowered women in the film industry while fostering connections and collaboration among attendees.

“I’m so glad I decided to show up after all,” exclaimed Alli Mcmanes, a student who attended the event.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in interactive workshops led by industry experts, covering topics such as screenwriting, directing, and cinematography. These sessions aimed to provide valuable insights and practical skills that could help women advance their careers in the competitive film landscape.

Speakers who attended the event included director and writer Josie Maye Hurtley, documentary/commercial director Jacob Oster, marketing and media strategist Karina Gale, and producer and actress Camrey Bagley Fox.

“This event was aimed to honor the creativity and resilience of female filmmakers who have shaped cinema while overcoming challenges in a male-dominated field,” said Aislinn Beals, president of the F.I.N.E. Club.

In addition to the workshops, the event featured a panel discussion with prominent female filmmakers and industry leaders who shared their personal journeys, challenges, and successes in the film world.

This informal setting allowed for meaningful conversations and the forging of new professional relationships, as attendees exchanged contact information.

As part of the fundraising efforts, a silent auction was held, featuring a range of items donated by local businesses and artists. Proceeds from the auction were directed towards scholarships and mentorship programs for aspiring female filmmakers, reinforcing the event’s commitment to supporting the next generation of women in the industry.

Overall, the Women in Film: Galentine’s Fundraiser was a resounding success, bringing together a diverse group of individuals passionate about film and dedicated to uplifting women in the industry.

The SLCC F.I.N.E. Club looks forward to hosting more events like this in the future, continuing to create a supportive and empowering community for women in film.