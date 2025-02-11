Warm up with the What’s Bruin coffee kiosk

Spring semester begins – ironically – in snow and ice, cold and darkness.

Whether Bruins need to deal with below-freezing temperatures or being up before dawn, they can get their Starbucks fix at the What’s Bruin coffee shop at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. The kiosk is in the Bruin Bites food court on the main floor of the Student Center.

Barista Mulch Wilson said: “Our customers enjoy having coffee on campus, especially during finals week.”

“They enjoy getting their coffee here if they come from a household that doesn’t have coffee,” said barista Cori Davis.

According to Wilson, the kiosk’s most popular drinks right now are mocha, hazelnut, and caramel lattes.

“I would guess we have 80 to 90% of the Starbucks menu,” Wilson said.

The shop’s menu for February includes a pistachio latte with a buttery topping, and the peppermint mocha latte that is popular during the winter holidays.

“The coffee helps out with studying,” said Ryna Joseph, a sophomore nursing student. “It definitely keeps you awake.”

If coffee isn’t their jam, customers might try the hot peppermint white chocolate or the hot caramel apple spice.

For hot tea lovers, the kiosk sells a gingerbread oat milk chai for the cold months, along with many classic tea choices.

What’s Bruin also offers frappes and iced coffee drinks for customers who find it’s never too cold for a cold drink. A Valentine-themed chocolate-covered strawberry frappe will drop in February.

“It’s a good refresher before or after class,” said Ethel Karegeya, a sophomore nursing student.

The kiosk also serves Pepsi products for soda drinkers. Combined with Starbucks, that means customers can get a dirty Dr. Pepper with a shot of coconut and a shot of cherry.

Some of the craft sodas include orange creamsicle, apple pie, and caramel cream vanilla Pepsi.

What’s Bruin also carries snacks such as croissants, avocado toast, cereal, and ramen. They serve a variety of muffins, including corn with Aleppo peppers and apple cinnamon, and a variety of bagels, including jalapeno cheddar. Cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, Aussie bites, and churro bites are also available.

The What’s Bruin coffee kiosk is open 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays.