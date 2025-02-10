SLCC Student Association elections, campaigns to begin soon

Thayne Center staff held an information session Jan. 27 for students thinking of running for student government offices.

The two hour-long sessions included a presentation which covered positions, qualifications, rules, campaign finances and deadlines. Timothy Davis, Lola Moli, and K. Forry narrated a slideshow, guiding possible candidates through the election handbook.

“Most of the rules around campaign finances are set to ensure equity,” said Davis, the senior director of the Thayne Center. The system is designed so that students with money can’t buy the election and students without money to invest have a fair chance.

As well as rules and deadlines, the meeting offered student candidates tips for a successful campaign.

“Keep it simple,” Moli, the assistant director of student leadership, advised potential candidates. “When I ran, I had huge posters everywhere with just my name. That was it.”

“If you are in a group or a club, make the most of that,” suggested Forry, the coordinator of student leadership development. “That can be your base, and you can build out from that.”

Patrick Roberts, a sophomore business major, is thinking of running.

“I found the meeting welcoming,” said Roberts. “Now, candidates know what they are doing.”

Symbrie Wamsley, a freshman in international studies, also might run for office.

“I love that each speaker was passionate, helpful,” said Wamsley. “It was inspiring.”

Moli expressed optimism following the meetings in the Student Event Center.

“I am excited to see new faces,” said Moli.

After Feb. 11, those who have met the deadlines and are qualified can begin to campaign. Salt Lake Community College students can vote March 17 beginning at 8 a.m. until March 25 at 5 p.m. There will be a link to vote on the Student Government page.

For those who are interested but unable to attend, check out the SLCCSA Student Election Handbook.