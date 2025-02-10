Globe staff picks to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day — a day some call a commercial holiday, a day others look forward to all year.

Whether you’re single, have a significant other, or have a family, Valentine’s Day is advertised to you from multiple avenues. Deciding what to do on Valentine’s Day is a conundrum that affects all of us. No matter your relationship status, here’s a carefully considered list of things to do.

Going solo

Valentine’s Day, which has been called Singles Awareness Day, can be a sore spot for those who don’t have a significant other to celebrate with. But there are things that can be done solo that will make the day not as big a drag.

Cupid’s Clue Quest

If you’re looking to date this Valentine’s Day, or try to get out there, consider checking out Cupid’s Clue Quest. They will set you up with a partner — however, to get to them, you will go through a series of clues and puzzles. The admission is $25, including a BYOB, and they will also have prizes for multiple categories.

Valentine’s Museum

The pop-up museum describes itself as a “playful exploration of the ups-and-downs of modern romance, the joy of friendship, the humor of the holiday, and the hidden love all around us.” Located in Salt Lake City from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, general admission is $22 and student admission is $15. More activities can be found inside the museum for additional charge and an all-inclusive pass for $40.

Valentine’s Mini Bookshelf Workshop

Located in Kiitos Brewery, the workshop provides all of the supplies you’d need to make the mini bookshelf of your dreams. Come by yourself, with friends, or family! Admission is $35. There will be drinks on site, as well as a food truck.

For the family

For couples with children or single-parent households, Valentine’s Day can mean a lot of planning. While several events and venues do not accommodate children, we found some family-friendly ideas.

2025 Hearts Afire event

Millcreek Common’s Hearts Afire event is a night of family-friendly fun that has something for everyone. From building your own pizza, to wood burning, to the Hot House West Dance, there will be enough activities to keep the whole family entertained. The West Dance is free to the public, however the other events do have their own costs. For more information, visit their ticketing website.

Learn about the heart at the Clark Planetarium

The Clark Planetarium hosts a “Fun Science Friday” and Feb. 14 is no different. To celebrate the day of hearts, this free event will teach all participants about the heart.

Fun Science Friday will run from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. With its proximity to The Gateway, this event is great for kids and offers the potential for a nice dinner afterwards – just be sure to make a reservation.

Couples

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, there’s no one that reaps more rewards from the holiday than couples. Advertisements and events are mostly constructed around the pair of the hour – you and your sweetheart!

Dance classes

Do you have two left feet? Well, look no further than DF Dance. The studio offers a variety of different lessons to leave you and your loved one feeling breathless by the end of the night.

From swing to salsa, there are multiple classes going on during Valentine’s Day. Check out their website for class bookings. Prices range from $50/couple and increase to $60/couple on Feb. 13 and 14.

Drinks and cabaret

Have a drink at the Caber-slay — Piper Down Pub’s new cabaret show for Valentine’s Day. If you want to enjoy drinks and a sultry show, reserve your table today! Single admission is $10 and two-person tables are $20. Drinks and food are not included in admission.

Aquarium fun

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium often hosts events in its facilities for holidays, and this Valentine’s Day will be no different.

Walk through the aquarium during the Kisses & Fishes event. A 21+ experience, Kisses & Fishes provides after-hours access to the aquarium, food, drink and live music in an all-inclusive pass for Valentine’s Day. Bring a date or your friends and have a fun night with the fish! Pricing is $85 per person, with food, drink and access to the facility included.

Crafts and games

If painting isn’t compelling enough, consider making your own bonsai, attending a trivia night, or learning to weld a metal rose.

There are many things to do this Valentine’s Day to make the people dearest to you, or yourself, feel valued and loved. And really, when it’s delivered with love and care, a bouquet of flowers and a small box of chocolates sends the same message as a unique date.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Bruins!