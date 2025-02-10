Make your own friend Tuesday at Jordan Campus

The Thayne Center will hold their second of four DIY Stuffed Animals events this semester on Feb. 11 at the Jordan Campus.

This free event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in room 102 of the JHS Building. Come by and make yourself a new friend!

For students who wish to participate but cannot attend this upcoming session, the Thayne Center will hold the event two additional times in March.

March 4, Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Academic and Administration Building, 1st floor lobby area, 11 a.m.

March 19, Miller Campus, CART building, room 116 A/B, 10:30 a.m.

For more information about events held by the Thayne Center, please visit the Thayne Center website.