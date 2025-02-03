Valentine Vendor Day preview: Obtain something special and give back to the community

Salt Lake Community College’s Native Indigenous Student Union (NISU) hopes to be a matchmaker for gift-seekers and local merchants on Thursday.

Valentine Vendor Day, hosted by NISU, will run from noon to 7 p.m. in the Student Event Center at Taylorsville Redwood Campus. Club president Fernando Rodriguez Camarena, who helped organize the event, wanted to give back to the community while also allowing SLCC students to get something unique for Valentine’s Day.

“[With] Valentine’s coming up, we want students to be able to get something that isn’t too expensive or too stressful to get, but also something that is unique and special,” said Rodriguez Camarena.

There will be 27 vendors that include indigenous artists, community members and small businesses looking for a place to grow.

“Valentine Vendor Day is both a time for community and love for each other,” said Rodriguez Camarena. “We wanted to have this time to provide help to small businesses, especially businesses of many minority groups.”

The event is free and open to the public and the SLCC community.

“Our model for Valentine Vendor Day is to buy something special for yourself or someone and give back to the community,” said Rodriguez Camarena.

If anyone would like to learn more about NISU and its events, the club holds meetings in SEEA room 101 of the Taylorsvile Redwood Campus Student Center. The club can also be found on Instagram @nisu.slcc.