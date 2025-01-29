How orientation prepares students for the semester

As the winter chill begins to set in, the promise of spring lingers, and students at Salt Lake Community College are settling into the new semester.

A crucial time for both new and returning students, registration sets the stage for academic success in the months ahead. And as spring 2025 nears the end of January, the orientation and registration process is designed to help new and potential students as they begin their educational journey.

“Understanding these guidelines helps students navigate the registration process more effectively, allowing them to make informed decisions about their course selections and academic planning,” said Dean Stewart, SLCC Student Association’s vice president for equality and representation.

A key aspect of this process involves the recognition of individual personal goals and needs. Each student comes to college with unique aspirations, whether they be academic, professional, or personal in nature.

“Orientation activities may include workshops or discussions that highlight these traits, providing students with strategies to develop and strengthen them,” said Nick, who wished to have his last name kept private.

As a student begins to set their own priorities, orientation programs often provide information about campus resources, which can support students in meeting their needs.

But college orientation is not just about logistical information; it is a foundational experience that encourages students to explore their personal goals and needs while fostering the qualities that will help them succeed.

SLCC registration: Key components

It’s essential to be aware of key dates that can impact student planning:

Class registration opens: Generally, spring registration begins in early November. Specific dates may differ, so a student should consult the SLCC academic calendar for the precise opening date.

Priority registration: Certain groups, including veterans, students with disabilities, and those who have achieved a designated number of credits, may be granted priority registration dates.

General registration: This phase typically starts a few days following the priority registration period, allowing all students to enroll in classes during this time.

Final registration deadline: The last day to register for classes usually occurs a few days into the semester. Failing to meet the deadline may necessitate waiting until the subsequent semester to enroll. (The deadline for spring 2025 was Jan. 22.)

Tuition payment deadline: Students and their families must be aware of this deadline to ensure that enrollment in courses is secured. (The deadline for spring 2025 is Jan. 29.)

Deadline to drop courses for 100% refund: Students typically need to follow a specific process to drop a class to qualify for a full refund. (The deadline for spring 2025 is Feb. 3.)

Code of conduct: Key principles

As SLCC students embark on their academic journey, they should familiarize themselves with the foundational principles that guide the campus community. The code of conduct serves as a vital framework for ensuring a respectful and productive learning environment.

For more information, visit SLCC’s Orientation & Student Success web page.