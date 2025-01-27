SLCC health center to host ‘Spread Love, Not STIs’ event

Salt Lake Community College’s Center for Health and Counseling will host an event Wednesday to bring awareness to sexually transmitted infections, or STIs.

The “Spread Love, Not STIs” event will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 29 in the AAB lobby at the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an STI is “A sexually transmitted infection is a virus, bacteria, fungus, or parasite people can get through sexual contact.”

Madison Gregory, coordinator for the Center for Health and Counseling, said awareness is a person’s best defense in making responsible decisions against STIs.

“Having knowledge on STI symptoms can help you to seek medical attention early and prevent complications and further infections,” Gregory said. “Being informed about STI health helps to increase honest communication with partners about sexual health to make informed decisions.”

The free event will have resources, freebies, and goodies for students. In addition, medical providers will be available to answer sexual health-related questions in a safe environment.

At SLCC, Rapid STI clinic tests are available to students. Gregory stressed that privacy was paramount.

“We recently opened a Rapid STI clinic test for all students to use that involves total confidentiality,” Gregory said.

Gregory explained that students have the option to schedule an appointment for STI testing; they can utilize their patient portal online to independently book the appointment and select their preferred testing method. The process takes 10 minutes.

Gregory wants students to understand STIs and how they are transmitted to protect themselves and others.

“It is important to be educated on sexually transmitted infections because understanding transmission can help protect yourself and others,” Gregory said. “Overall, we just want students to know these things to prevent problems in the future and take their sexual health seriously.”

Students who are unable to attend the event and want more information can contact the Center for Health and Counseling by dialing 801-957-4268.