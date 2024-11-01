Letter from SLCCSA: 2024-2025 vision statement

Today, our society faces challenges that impact education, such as political tension, economic inflation, the demand for technological skills, and of course potential mental health issues. Enrolling in college may seem like a risky investment in such turbulent times but students continue to follow the hope for a better future.

Students at Salt Lake Community College strive every day to succeed in their studies, but sometimes they encounter obstacles that affect their academic progress.

The SLCC Student Association (SLCCSA) in this period of 2024–2025 is focused on creating more connected and obstacle-free opportunities for all students. We have identified three key questions to guide our efforts in creating a more favorable environment for all.

What communication strategies can SLCC implement to increase visibility and ensure that all students are aware of activities, resources and services available on campus that support students? How can we ensure all students have equitable access to the academic, professional, and extracurricular resources and opportunities necessary for their success? What steps can we take to ensure SLCC is a more transparent, safe, and equitable environment, thereby greater participation and trust among students?

Visibility

Visibility is essential to ensure that all SLCC students are informed about available activities, resources, and services. A lack of information can result in low participation in events, limited use of services and poor interpersonal interaction, diminishing the sense of community and support among students.

To improve visibility, SLCC must implement effective and accessible communication campaigns, intensify marketing and expand reach across its various campuses.

Opportunity

Ensuring access to academic, career and extracurricular opportunities is critical to a student’s well-rounded development. Economic, social and informational barriers can often prevent students from making the most of available opportunities.

Furthermore, SLCCSA recognizes that some students need additional support to access these opportunities. This can be achieved by preserving existing services and by providing alternatives to improve access. These actions will foster greater access and equity for all students.

Transparency

Transparency is key to open and honest communication. SLCCSA seeks to increase clarity in decision-making processes, especially in areas like student fees, where students are given some control over the allocation of their contributions.

This transparency should extend to tuition funding and other processes, creating opportunities for students to participate freely and safely. By doing so, trust will be strengthened, allowing students to contribute ideas and solutions, fostering greater participation in institutional decisions, and enhancing their educational experience and connection to the institution.

Reducing barriers

For SLCC to improve visibility, opportunity and transparency, we need to work together. Making more of our fellow students aware of resources and events, ensuring equitable access to opportunities and maintaining clear and fair processes will strengthen our community.

We are happy that you are part of SLCC, and your support is key to achieving these changes. Don’t forget that together, we can build a better SLCC and prepare ourselves to be the leaders of the future.