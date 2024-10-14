A look behind the lens of one Salt Lake Community College’s student’s inspiring film journey

When it comes to creativity in filmmaking at Salt Lake Community College, the imagination of the student body can often seem boundless.

Each year, the college hosts a day of auditions led by students in the Film Directing 1 (FLM 2015) course. The annual tradition brings aspiring actors and film students together to practice their crafts.

This year, Isabella Martinez, a film major at SLCC, stepped into the spotlight by organizing auditions for the student films. Martinez said she is eager to carve her own path as a director and feels excited about this new chapter and challenge.

From writer to director

Martinez said she believes creativity can emerge from the most unexpected places and that everyone has a story worth telling. She said that her journey into the world of film began with a simple but deep love for writing.

At a young age, Martinez often found comfort in writing her own stories.

“I [have] really loved to write ever since I was a kid because I always thought that the books we were reading at school were really boring,” Martinez said with a laugh.

While overcoming the challenges of dyslexia, Martinez said she discovered that writing her own stories not only fueled her creative process but also made the process of reading more enjoyable.

Martinez explained that, as she delved deeper into her creative aspirations, she became fascinated by the magic of film. She remembers exploring the medium when she was 15, and said she ultimately realized film was perfect for bringing her written stories to life.

“I wanted to make things come to life, like movies,” Martinez said. “I didn’t know what [that could be] until I searched ‘what makes writing come to life.’”

Martinez said it was this moment that set her on the path toward her current studies as a film major at SLCC.

While preparing to host auditions on Oct. 4, Martinez found time to reflect on her own creative process and what it means to be an aspiring director. She said that creativity is about embracing individuality and using personal experiences to create stories that resonate with others.

“I always want to hear other people’s stories,” Martinez said, emphasizing the importance of diverse perspectives in the creative process.

Filmmaking at SLCC

Martinez’s passion for film shines when she talks about casting and directing, saying she finds those two elements of filmmaking to be both exciting and nerve-wracking.

And while Martinez said she knows there is still a lot to learn, she credited the film program at SLCC for helping her build the confidence and technical skills she needs to pursue filmmaking.

“Honestly, I probably wouldn’t be where I am without [my instructors],” Martinez said. She added that SLCC’s hands-on approach, combined with the guidance of her instructors, has already begun providing her with the tools she needs to develop her skills.

Reflecting on her growth at SLCC, Martinez emphasized how far she’s come since her first day as a student. She said that, while initially unsure of her abilities, she has since gained confidence in editing and crafting narratives that go beyond the script.

Martinez also admitted that a willingness to embrace critique and learn from peers has bolstered her creative process, allowing her to collaborate effectively and understand the importance of teamwork.

Overcoming challenges

When asked what advice she’d give to aspiring filmmakers and students, Martinez said, “Just keep going.”

Reflecting on her own struggles, Martinez remembered doubting herself after making her first film.

“I was kind of like, ‘dang, maybe film isn’t for me,’” Martinez recalled. “But you just keep on going.”

Martinez also explained how familial support has aided in her journey, especially during difficult times.

“My grandma is my biggest inspiration,” Martinez said. “She’s always believed in me.”

Martinez said her family has always encouraged her passion for film and supported her ambitions, reinforcing her belief that determination and creativity can lead to success.

While navigating and helping to organize the student auditions, Martinez said she prefers to remain optimistic in the face of new challenges.

“There’s always going to be ups and downs, but perseverance is key,” Martinez said. “You’re never going to know where you’re going to go, or what you can do, if you just sit back.”

“Film is really for anyone … if you’ve always wanted to do it or just had an idea, a little spark, just do it … don’t let anyone stop you from doing film if you really want to do it,” she added.