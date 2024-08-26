Grand opening of Alder Plaza attracts many students, faculty, and staff, drawing a plethora of positive responses

Salt Lake Community College celebrated the debut of the newly built Alder Plaza on Aug. 19 at the Taylorsville Redwood campus.

At the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony, in the area where the Alder Amphitheater once stood, SLCC President Greg Peterson discussed some of the plaza’s new features while expressing gratitude for the renovation.

“As time and community needs evolved, so too must our students. Thanks to another generous gift from the Alder family, the Alder Amphitheater has been transformed into the vibrant Alder Plaza,” said Peterson. “This open quad is designed to bring us improvised outdoor learning space, venues for events, space for food trucks, and even a place to relax in a hammock under the shade. I send a sincere thanks to Bruce and Coralie Alder.”

The Alder Plaza replaces the Alder Amphitheatre, an outdoor concert venue which was originally built in 1996. According to donor Bruce Alder, the plaza serves as a valuable expansion for SLCC.

“It’s a wonderful and more usable addition to the school. Much needed,” said Alder, who also commented that the food trucks were unique and ideal.

The open, spacious plaza includes covered and uncovered table-and-chair seatings for eating, studying and hanging out with friends. Students may also attach their own hammocks with newly-installed hammock poles. The area will also be able to accommodate food trucks during events.

During the grand opening, excited students and staff described how the new plaza will fit their needs.

“I love how open it is. It’s super functional,” said SLCC student Julia Oberg. “It has lots of space to study and be outside.”

Another SLCC student, Shaylee Dahae, said she welcomed the spacious and inclusive nature of this gathering place, which will foster social interactions.

̂Thanhtùng Thântrọng, the director of TRIO Programs, is thrilled with the student-friendly design of the new space.

“I love it. It is so much more user-friendly for students … I miss the old amphitheater, but I think this change is new and really needed. I’m excited to host student events and celebrations out here,” said Thântrọng.

SLCCSA President Nahomi Rei Pena expressed joy over the change.

“I’m so happy about the new plaza. It is a new space for the students to hang out,” said Pena.

Abby McNulty, the vice president of institutional advancement, said the plaza is a lovely setting for gatherings, adding that it felt wonderful to witness the lively atmosphere of the grand opening.

“It’s a wonderful day today. It’s nice to see how the plaza comes to life with faculty and staff to celebrate [the plaza]. It is a great way to start off our year,” said McNulty.