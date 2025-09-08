Back to school, with a bash!

For more than a decade, the yearly Bruin Bash has been a welcome celebration, bringing excitement and joy to the students attending Salt Lake Community College.

“We want them [the students] to love SLCC, we want them to love being here and to be a part of the community. We want them to know that we love them and want them to succeed, and that we support them,” said Darrol Young, coordinator for student events with the Thayne Center.

This year, the bash took on a whimsy carnival theme, with activities for people of all ages.

The Alder Plaza on the Taylorsville campus was filled with stilt walkers marching about in their butterfly regalia, face painting, and balloon crafts galore. The event also featured a petting zoo and laser tag.

Other festivities included an area for a chalk art contest, where participants showcased their incredible talents while using their chalky medium.

Indoors, the bash offered many games to play, with magicians and mentalists, bingo and trivia, and Guitar Hero in the common area of the Student Center.

During the opening of the bash, SLCC’s K-Pop Club performed in the plaza to the applause and cheers from the crowd. Members revealed that the group had been asked by the organizers of the event to perform, and they practiced their routine for over ten hours a week.

In other events, the club recently performed at another event on Sept. 6. Interested prospects are encouraged to join future K-pop events.

Bash attendees — from families with young children and their college age kids, to freshman students — shared the same general sentiment: that they were highly enjoying themselves and eager to try out all that the bash had to offer.

The well-attended Bruin Bash always occurs on the Friday of the first week of fall semester; this year, event organizers planned for 1,000 students. With luck, the Thayne Center met this year’s goal and will be able to set a larger goal next year.