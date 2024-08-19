Changes to FAFSA eligibility requirements expands student access

Following recent changes to FAFSA, Salt Lake Community College students now have greater access to financial aid and an easier application process.

The changes, which are part of the FAFSA Simplification Act, include increased eligibility for students to receive Pell Grants – money that is not expected to be repaid – based on family size and income level, and a more streamlined process to file for federal aid.

Rhiannon Van Os, SLCC’s financial aid office manager, explained that in the past, Pell Grant eligibility favored some students over others because it depended on their parent’s income, household size, and the number of students enrolled in college in their family.

“That can be limiting for some students, especially those who are required to provide parental information, because if they have a higher income, it is assumed they have more financing for educational expenses,” Van Os said.

According to the FAFSA website, the maximum amount for a Federal Pell Grant award is $7,395 for the current award year, which started July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

“Expanding eligibility helps more low-income students qualify, [who] may have not qualified before,” Van Os said. “This helps increase access to receiving a higher education and prevents students from having to borrow student loans.”

The changes will also make it easier for students to apply. For example, Apio Bolgai, a SLCC student majoring in psychology, reported getting continually denied on her FAFSA application.

Bolgai explained that it took step-by-step help from SLCC’s financial aid office to fix her mistakes. Shortly after, Bolgai was approved and ready to start her school year with financial aid.

Mitzy Flores, a recent SLCC graduate, also struggled to file for FAFSA in previous years.

“As a first-generation [student], I had no clue what I was doing,” Flores said. “I had the most difficulty connecting my parents’ IRS account to my FAFSA since I was filing with them under the same household.”

The recent FAFSA changes aim to simplify the process for students like Flores and Bolgai, by reducing the number of requirements and questions asked during the application. The process will now retrieve information from the IRS using direct data exchange, which will help FAFSA calculate student grant eligibility through the Student Aid Index.

The index replaces the previous Expected Family Contribution (EFC) analysis formula that was used to determine eligibility for federal student aid. The new term more accurately defines the factor still used in calculations regarding an applicant’s ability to pay, although this number should only be used as a guideline.

The changes are intended to ease and streamline the application process, but Van Os warned it is already causing other problems as well.

“There have been significant difficulties for both students and staff,” Van Os said. “We have had to navigate how to work around the issues, as well as revamp our awarding process to adhere to the new regulations.”

Emily Jorgenson, a psychology major and 2022 graduate student, relied on the financial aid office for help when she ran into problems applying for student aid in previous years.

“If you are new to FAFSA, there are people at the college that can help you fill it out,” Jorgenson said. She added that while the process is less lengthy, it “can be helpful to learn from those who are familiar with the process.”

For more information, SLCC’s financial aid office invites students to visit one of their locations and make an appointment.

“Students are always welcome to call, email, or come into the financial aid office for assistance,” Van Os said.

Before completing a FAFSA form, students can fill out the Federal Student Aid Estimator to check how much they may be eligible for the new school year.