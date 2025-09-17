The financial struggle of the modern-day student

Film major Jamie Moore is one of many students trying to balance their education at Salt Lake Community College with their personal and professional lives.

Moore works full-time, takes online classes and pays for school almost entirely out of pocket. A tuition system glitch once nearly dropped her from her classes, and when her car broke down, she applied for the Bruin Emergency Fund to stay on track.

“I used to feel weird about asking for help,” said Moore, who plans to graduate in 2027. “But now, if I need it and it’s there, I use it.”

According to Madison Hawkes, a representative for the SLCC Financial Aid Office, a student’s best starting point for financial aid involves the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and SLCC’s general scholarship application. These resources will help determine if a student is eligible for grants, loans and awards.

“For financial aid, they’ll start by filling out the FAFSA [form], and that will determine if they’re eligible for grants or student loans,” Hawkes said. “And then for scholarships, they would fill out the general scholarship application on our website.”

Students may feel anxious about visiting the financial aid office, but Hawkes encouraged students to visit for anything.

“Students can also come in if they just have a general question or they’re not sure what they need to do,” Hawkes added.

Matt Webb, a general studies major who hopes to graduate in 2026, said he struggled to understand the process when he applied for financial aid for the first time.

“There’s all this language I didn’t really understand at first,” he said. “I was checking my email every day, trying to make sense of what I qualified for.”

He said he experienced unexpected stress last semester when he submitted some paperwork late, which delayed his financial aid. Webb eventually received a Pell Grant and an SLCC scholarship, but he still took out a small loan to cover all his expenses, and he relies on part-time work to help fill the gap.

“I thought I might have to drop my classes,” he said. “But once I went in, the people at the desk were super helpful. I just wish I knew the deadline sooner.”

Hawkes recommended students submit their FAFSA and scholarship applications several months before upcoming semesters.

“But as long as they submit everything before the end of the term, we’ll review it,” Hawkes added.

Hawkes explained that the most common problem that can delay financial aid is when students under 24 years old do not include parent information in the application process.

“Sometimes, students think they don’t need to if their parents aren’t supporting them, but for financial aid purposes, that’s still required unless they meet one of the federal criteria for being considered independent,” Hawkes said.

Students who don’t qualify for federal aid, such as undocumented students or part-time learners, may still be able to find some scholarships and private loan options to assist them. SLCC also offers resources like the Bruin Emergency Fund, the student food pantry, and financial aid advising by appointment.

Moore, a returning student, has relied on several of those services. Despite setbacks, Moore said she’s found motivation and camaraderie with her peers.

“I used to think college wasn’t for people like me,” she said. “But now I know this space is for me.”

Whether through emergency funding, early FAFSA submissions, or a class group chat, SLCC students can find their own ways to make college affordable and achievable, Hawkes said.