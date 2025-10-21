New financial aid refund process pushes student refund dates back, streamlines a more fiscally responsible strategy

Starting in the fall semester, Salt Lake Community College students will have to wait approximately a month longer for their financial aid refunds. Money began being released only after the course drop deadline in mid-September.

Pushing refunds back a month can be burdensome for students. SLCC administrators argue the new schedule is a safeguard, protecting students from the stress of owing money back mid-semester.

The change is ultimately intended to streamline a system that had become costly and messy. The changes aim to aid the financial aid process become more efficient and financially responsible. By waiting until after the drop deadline, SLCC can avoid costly repayments, reduce administrative workload and redirect savings toward student support services.

“We’re falling in line with the other institutions in the state,” said Ryan Thoroman, SLCC’s bursar. “All of them wait until after the drop deadline to disburse aid, and the primary reason is to avoid the operational and financial challenges that come from doing it early.”

The goal, Thoroman said, is to keep refunds accurate the first time around and to reinvest the savings into student support.

Thoroman has served as SLCC’s bursar for three years and has worked at the college for six years. His office oversees the distribution of student refunds, a process that has undergone major changes this semester.

“We were disbursing aid that’s contingent on the number of credit hours students are enrolled in,” Thoroman said.

“When students dropped classes afterward, it often meant they owed money back to the federal government, Thoroman said. “The college would pay that on their behalf, and much of the time we struggled to get that money back. That’s just not fiscally responsible.”

Moving the refund date is not the only change SLCC is making. The college is also making a strong push to get more students to sign up for direct deposit. This shift not only ensures that students receive their refunds quickly and securely, but it also cuts down on unnecessary costs.

“From 2023 to 2024 we dropped about 10,000 student paper checks,” Thoroman said. “Each one costs between $5 and $10 to process. That’s $50,000 to $100,000 saved that we can put toward student services.”

Some students were unaware of the change but expressed mixed feelings about the longer wait that could affect them in the future.

“I didn’t even know that was a thing,” said Ashley Christensen, a general studies student in her first semester. “Not a fan. If you need that money for living costs, waiting an extra month would be rough.”

Students who aren’t directly affected recognized how the delay could create challenges for others.

“It wouldn’t really affect me, but for people living paycheck to paycheck, I could see how waiting an extra month could be an issue,” said Max McFarland, a first-semester student completing general education requirements.

Some students went further, pointing out that the delay could impact essential needs.

“I could see how it would affect people in tight financial situations,” said Jack Sarfati, a first-semester business major with an emphasis in finance. “If you have to wait an extra few weeks to get that refund, it can set you back. Whether you’re paying for rent, food or other necessities. There are people here with families who work and go to school, and that’s hard to juggle.”

Other students shared similar concerns.

“It’s quite a long wait,” said Omar Carvajal, a biology major in his third semester. “I’d prefer to get it earlier, but if that’s what it is, that’s what it is.”

While the longer wait may be an adjustment for some students, SLCC has implemented several measures to ease the transition. The college partnered with Follett to offer a book advance program, ensuring students can access textbooks and supplies before refunds are released.

Beyond the book program, SLCC offers several financial resources for students who may experience strain during the first few weeks of the semester.

The Bruin Support Hub connects students with emergency aid, community resources, and campus support. The financial aid resources page provides guidance on budgeting, scholarships, and loans. And the new SLCC Smart Cents Program, sponsored by Cyprus Credit Union, helps students build the skills needed to manage their finances.

“We never want to jeopardize students’ academic success,” Thoroman said. “These resources are here to make sure students have what they need to stay on track.”

What may have seemed like a financial decision at first glance has turned out to be a student-centered shift. By changing the refund schedule and expanding support, SLCC is prioritizing both fiscal responsibility and student success.