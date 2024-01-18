SLCC holds public meetings in search for next president

Last week, from Jan. 9-11, the Salt Lake Community College presidential committee – comprised of SLCC trustees, faculty, staff and alumni, as well as representatives from the Utah System of Higher Education – held three public meetings at different SLCC campuses to create a profile for the next SLCC president.

The committee is working with AGB Search, a national search firm, to establish a position announcement and call for nominations and applications. The search for a new president comes after current SLCC President Deneece Huftalin announced in November that she would step down from the role this June.

During last week’s meetings, Brady Southwick, chair of SLCC’s Board of Trustees, asked questions to the attending audience in an effort to gather opinions as to what characteristics the next president should have and what they should face in their role.

“We are trying to go as broad as we can because, at the end of the day, you will feel like the president is your president,” Southwick said.

The topic of community engagement came up during the meeting on Jan. 11. Attending audience members expressed their desire to see someone from their community as president, so said person can provide solutions to the different needs of students and teachers.

The search for SLCC’s next president will extend beyond Utah, allowing for a wide variety of candidates from across the country. “We appreciate all that [the SLCC community] does,” Southwick said. “SLCC is in a very unique position right now. It’s on strong ground when it comes … to finances; we are doing a very good job in a lot of different areas.”

The public can submit anonymous feedback on the presidential search by visiting the SLCC or USHE websites.