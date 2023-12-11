Finals can be tough. Here are some ways to de-stress.

For many, December may be “the most wonderful time of the year,” but the reality for college students is likely more complicated as the holiday month coincides with finals week.

According to Dr. Scott Kadera, counseling manager for Salt Lake Community College’s Center for Health and Counseling (CHC), students can do many things to manage their stress during finals week, but he notes that many “may [simply] not know how” to do so.

“Stress is our body’s reaction to events that we perceive as dangerous or threatening,” Kadera said.

Stress is not always negative. It can have a positive impact when it pushes students to effectively prepare for exams. “Stress can be adapted, but if it goes on too [long], it can cause negative effects like fatigue and exhaustion,” Kadera said.

Gabriel Ramos, a SLCC student studying computer science, said that during finals week, “I usually manage stress by creating a study schedule, getting enough sleep and taking short breaks for physical activity.” Elias Hansen, meanwhile, who graduated from SLCC in August, said he often controlled stress by treating himself “with a snack or watching a show after working hard on something.”

These methods, including planning, taking breaks and dishing out self-rewards, align with Kadera’s five key points towards helping students control their stress levels.

Go through the mind shift

Kadera’s first tip for students is to undergo a “mind shift,” which entails maintaining discipline.

“I really need to buckle down and be disciplined. The purpose of my life right now is to study, do [well] on finals, and do the best I can,” he said as an example of possible self-talk. Kadera recommends students make conscious efforts to limit leisure time, such as their time with friends and entertainment, so that they can focus on studying.

Plan of action

“The second thing is to ask, ‘What do I still have left to do? If I want to review, how am I going to schedule that?’” Kadera said.

A schedule, Kadera notes, is important for effective studying. He adds that the location in which someone studies also plays a factor in studying, with social settings often being less than ideal due to distractions.

Self-care

Taking a break refreshes the mind and energy from intense study. “Getting enough sleep is important, [as is] making sure you are eating right, and one of the best stress reducers is exercise,” Kadera pointed out.

Positive self-talk

If doubts arise from difficult tasks, Kadera said a positive mentality helps to build confidence and reduce overall stress. “Use some positive self-talk,” he said. “[If] you start thinking, ‘Oh no, I am not going to be ready,’ or, ‘I am going to fail that test,’ — say no … I would say, ‘This is going to be fun.’”

Reward

The fifth tip from Kadera is to “keep a reward in sight.” Whether the reward is as large as going on a trip or as small as a cup of hot chocolate, it’s important to have a treat at the other end of finals.

Stressing about finals is to be expected, but students have a multitude of tools available to them to help de-stress. The CHC, for example, puts on events during finals week intended to provide relief to students on campus. Students can also take advantage of the CHC’s counseling services.

“If you find your stress [is] becoming unmanageable, it would be helpful to talk to a counselor [to] see what we can do and help identify what your best coping skills are,” Kadera said. Each counseling visit is $15, but for those facing financial hardship, a short form is available to fill out for up to five free session vouchers.

The CHC has in-person locations at the Taylorsville Redwood, South City and Jordan campuses. Students can make appointments by calling 801-957-4268 or by visiting the CHC webpage at slcc.edu/chc.