With snow approaching, here are some tips to stay safe on the road

On Nov. 19, Salt Lake City and the East Bench mountains were hit with their first substantial snow storm of the year. The snow resulted in traction laws in Big and Little Cottonwood and a busy shift for the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

Aside from serving Salt Lake Community College’s multiple campuses, the UHP is also responsible for all of Utah’s highway systems, including critical intra-country arteries such as I-15 and I-80, all the way down to US6 in Spanish Fork Canyon and US189 in Provo Canyon.

With the first snowfall of the season came a deluge of crashes. Poor visibility, combined with slick roads and inexperienced winter drivers, resulted in crashes on I-15, I-80 and multiple off-highway incidents spanning the Salt Lake Valley, according to the Utah Department of Transportation’s (UDOT) X account.

The UHP website identifies a number of tips to prepare drivers for winter driving, ranging from staying up-to-date on road conditions to preparing an emergency kit for vehicles.

Know before you go

Apps and websites such as the NOAA weather monitor, the National Weather Service SLC X account, and UDOT’s own traffic website provide drivers with live, to-the-minute updates on road conditions and traffic incidents.

Driving tips

Slow down, fuel up and plan ahead. Speed is the number one factor in winter driving crashes. If one does experience a collision, it’s important to have enough fuel in the tank to allow for continued warmth and safety. Drivers should also allot extra travel time and always factor in any pre-existing delays on the road.

Prepare your vehicle

Tires require adequate tread, and use snow chains if need be. Tires are the only contact point between the vehicle and the road, and a loss of traction is difficult to recover from. It’s also important to prevent window freezing, which can be done with winter-grade windshield washer fluid. Additionally, remember to replace old or ineffective windshield wipers.

Prepare an emergency kit

First responders are always on the line in case someone needs rescue, but in the event that a driver finds themselves stranded or injured, a first-aid kit with medications, bandages, non-perishable food and warming packs all serve as buffers for the potential ramifications of a collision, even in worst-case scenarios.